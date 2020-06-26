6-25-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported no new case of COVID-19 in the region. There were 16 new recovered cases. All are from Union County. S7HD reported a total of 293 cases, 197 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)
Massac: 8 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)
Union: 176 (109 recoveries, 18 deaths)
- 16 new recoveries