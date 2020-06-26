6-25-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported no new case of COVID-19 in the region. There were 16 new recovered cases. All are from Union County. S7HD reported a total of 293 cases, 197 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)

Massac: 8 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)

Union: 176 (109 recoveries, 18 deaths)

  • 16 new recoveries

