The St. Charles County PD has cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred on Fox Trotter Dr. in O’Fallon at 01:30 PM on Wednesday. The missing adult was 66-year-old Michael Wanger. On Wednesday, he left his residence to go to a local fast food restaurant and had not been contacted. He was found safe yesterday afternoon.

