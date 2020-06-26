Friday, June 26th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Florida Cops have reported that there’s been yet another pizza battery. According to police, an evening of “verbal altercations” culminated early yesterday in a physical confrontation that left a 37-year-old man with a minor burn on his hand and his ex-girlfriend in handcuffs.

As detailed in a court filing, 32-year-old Becky Bartlett, and Robert Ybarra had been arguing “throughout the night” when Ybarra decided to leave a St. Petersburg residence “for several hours to help defuse the situation.” Ybarra, who is described as Bartlett’s ex-girlfriend, appears to share the home with her.

Upon returning to the residence after 3:00 a.m., Ybarra began to “cook himself a pizza,” which upset Bartlett, who was sleeping on the living room couch. Bartlett then allegedly walked over to the oven, extracted the pizza, and threw it at Ybarra. The pizza struck Ybarra’s hand, “causing a minor burn.” She was arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail.

