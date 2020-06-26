Missouri schools get to decide whether to require masks, shift class size

Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says class sizes could be smaller at some Missouri public schools when they start back up in August. During a Capitol press conference, Vandeven said the decision will ultimately be up to local districts.

Vandeven said the state is not mandating students and staff to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. She says that decision will also be left to local districts to make.

