The Poplar Bluff Police Department is searching for a suspect in a theft investigation. The department reported that a male suspect was caught on video surveillance entering and stealing from a local storefront. The video footage is available on the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page. If you know the identity of the male, you are asked to calling 573-686-8632.

