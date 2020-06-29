Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Community Exposure

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department are notifying you of potential community exposure from a COVID-19 positive case. While performing contact tracing on a positive case reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, they have determined that individuals who attended activities at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex on the following dates at the specified times may have been exposed.

• June 23 10:15am – 12:15pm

• June 24 10:15am – 12:15pm

• June 25 8:15am – 12:00pm

• June 26 7:30am – 11:45am

• June 27

Further exposure may have occurred at the Shawnee Sports Complex on June 23 from 5:30pm – 10:45pm. They strongly encourage anyone who was at the Sportsplex during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure. They also strongly encourage the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work. For further information individuals may contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-450-9546.

