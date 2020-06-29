MoDOT Director McKenna Outlines Challenges the Agency is Facing Because of Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted senior leaders at the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to take pay cuts, and the agency has also reduced discretionary purchases for non-construction activities. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna testified that the pandemic has had a multi-million dollar impact on his agency.

That’s a 32-hour workweek. McKenna says MoDOT placed an executive review on all new hiring in March. He testified before a legislative committee.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!