Monday, June 29th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A gamer and self-proclaimed sex addict is suing Twitch, claiming the video gaming platform has too many “scantily clad” players that caused him to masturbate and hurt his penis. The suit claims Erik Estavillo of San Francisco is following 786 of the female gamers because he has little control over his addiction.

The complaint, filed June 15th in Santa Clara County court, seeks $25 million in damages. A spokesperson for Twitch dismissed the legal action as “frivolous” and having “absolutely no merit.” Estavillo has been known for being litigious and has unsuccessfully sued other companies in the past, including Nintendo and Microsoft.

Estevillo’s lawsuit devotes the bulk of its fifty-six pages to displaying images of female gamers from the site, which he calls on Twitch to permanently ban. His complaint also details how he came to hurt himself when he resorted to a Fleshlight- branded sex toy to masturbate while gazing at the females on Twitch.

