Police investigate shootings 2 injured

Two shooting victims were located by Cape PD in the area of South Middle Street early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the location just after midnight and made contact with the victims who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Fire units arrived on scene several minutes later and the scene was secured by police prior to their arrival. Fire personnel triaged one victim for nine minutes before they were transported to a local hospital. The second victim was triaged for 35 minutes before they were also taken to a hospital. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No suspect has been identified or taken into custody and anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

