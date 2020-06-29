Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash Massac County, IL

There was a fatal car accident Saturday night in Massac County. 27-year-old Jose Coronel-Bautista, of Nashville, TN, was traveling on the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound when he ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected. He then swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned. Bautista, 27-year-old Maria Alcantar-Morales, and a 17-year-old male were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A four year old girl was pronounced dead on scene by the Massac County Coroner. The report indicated that the driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. Bautista was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!