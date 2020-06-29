Weekend Cape County COVID19 Update 6-26 to 6-28

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 23 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 150 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 184 cases with 126 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 59 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 83 are in the City of Cape, and 42 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 88 are from close-contact to a known case, and 54 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 12 (9 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Perry – 127 (73 recoveries)

7 new cases

2 new recoveries

Scott – 156 (120 recoveries, 11 deaths)

1 new case

3 new recoveries

Stoddard – 131 (110 recoveries, 8 deaths)

2 new cases

16 new recoveries

