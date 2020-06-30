6-29-2020 Cape County COVID Update
Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 9 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 159 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. There are 6 new recoveries. This brings the total to 193 cases with 132 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 61 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 87 are in the City of Cape, and 45 are in Jackson. 11 of the cases are travel-related, 94 are from close-contact to a known case, and 54 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 12 (9 recoveries)
Perry – 143 (73 recoveries)
- 16 new cases
Scott – 162 (122 recoveries, 11 deaths)
- 6 new cases
- 2 new recoveries
Stoddard – 135 (113 recoveries, 9 deaths)
- 4 new cases
- 3 new recoveries
- 1 new death