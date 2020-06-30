6-29-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID-19. In Massac County, one is a male in his 30s and one is a female in her 50s. One is a female in her 30s from Union County. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 299 cases, 197 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)
Massac: 11 (7 recoveries)
- 2 new cases: one male 30s, one female 50s
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)
Union: 179 (109 recoveries, 19 deaths)
- 1 new case: female 30s