Drowning in Dunklin County

Sunday afternoon, The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office received information from Clay County, Arkansas of a possible drowning that occurred at the Chalk Bluff Conservation area near Campbell, MO. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel found two women holding on to tree branches at the east side of the river. There were also two men sitting on the west side of the bank, and they were rescued by authorities along with the two women. Reports state that three male family members were attempting to cross the river before they were caught by the current in an area of deep water. The three were swept downstream, while one of the men was submerged by the current, and could not resurface. The man was identified as 22-year-old Roger Luttrell, of Kennett, whose body was later located at County Road 228, near Campbell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!