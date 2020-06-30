Missouri Right to Life State PAC Endorses Kathy Swan for State Senate District 27

Yesterday, Missouri Right to Life State PAC officially announced their exclusive endorsement of Kathy Swan, Republican candidate for State Senate District 27 in the

August 4 primary election.

“Kathy is a proven voice for pro-life Missourians who doesn’t just talk the talk; she walks the walk, from protesting Roe v. Wade decades ago to fighting hard for the right to life during her time in the legislature. Kathy has actively sponsored legislation year after year to make Missouri a safer state for the unborn. That is why she received Missouri Right to Life State PAC’s exclusive endorsement,” said Executive Director of Missouri Right to Life State PAC Susan Klein.

Missouri Right to Life State PAC is the political action arm of Missouri Right to Life, the state’s oldest and largest pro-life issue organization.

