A roadway in Butler County will be closed next week while undergoing repairs.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the southbound Route 67, starting north of Route 160, will be closed while undergoing various repair work, including pavement repairs. You should look for lane reductions with a 20-foot width restriction.

The work is scheduled to begin on July 6th, and continue through July 10th, from 7 am to 6 pm each day.

