6-30-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 7 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Johnson County and 6 are in Pulaski County. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 306 cases, 197 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 21 (17 recoveries)
- 1 new case: female 50’s
Massac: 11 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 73 (49 recoveries)
- 6 new cases: Four males 30’s, two males 40’s
Union: 179 (109 recoveries, 19 deaths)