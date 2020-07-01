6-30-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 7 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Johnson County and 6 are in Pulaski County. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 306 cases, 197 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 21 (17 recoveries)

1 new case: female 50’s

Massac: 11 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 73 (49 recoveries)

6 new cases: Four males 30’s, two males 40’s

Union: 179 (109 recoveries, 19 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!