Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions To Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled more Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following business closures and temporary layoffs due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

Thursday, July 2, 5 p.m., Marquand City Park, Marquand

Thursday, July 9, 3:30 p.m., Carter County Senior Center, 16 Ball Park Road, Van Buren

Friday, July 10, 5 p.m., Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 North Main, Cape Girardeau

Other mobile food pantry distributions held with partners include:

Wednesday, July 8, 5:30 p.m., Rauch Memorial United Methodist Church, 404 South Benton, Morehouse

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 704 West Missouri Street, Bloomfield

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., Bread Shed, 203 North D Street, Poplar Bluff

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., General Baptist Church, 12 West Broadway, Ellsinore. Partner: Bread Shed

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 125 South Turnbaugh, Puxico. Partner: Harvest Food Ministry

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household. These will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.

Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, click on Get Help. The food bank also can help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.

People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on Donate or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Mark donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

