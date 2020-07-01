Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Van Buren

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Van Buren to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of storm water into the sewer system. The engineering report should be complete in February 2021. For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

