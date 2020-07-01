Missouri Governor Parson Says It’s Time to have a Discussion on Primary Seat Belt Legislation
State transportation officials say 415 people have been killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2020, and 71% of them were not wearing a seat belt. Governor Mike Parson said that it’s time to have a discussion about primary seat belt legislation, adding that personal responsibility is important too.
Primary seat belt legislation would allow Missouri law enforcement officers to enforce the seat belt law as a stand-alone offense. Supporters say it’s about saving lives. Opponents like State Representative Tony Lovasco say “it would increase the number of unnecessary interactions between civilians and law enforcement.”