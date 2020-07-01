Parson signs new state budget, freezes $448 million in funding and cutting hundreds of jobs

Governor Parson signed Missouri’s $35.3 billion state budget for the new fiscal year, but he is freezing roughly 448 million in spending. The largest budget withhold is more than 123 million in state aid to K through 12 schools. About 500 state workers’ jobs are getting eliminated. During a press conference yesterday, Parson says COVID-19 has severely impacted Missouri’s anticipated economic growth.

Other restrictions include 18.4 million to Missouri community colleges and 9.4 million in temporary assistance for needy families work programs.