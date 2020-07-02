7-1-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 10 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 179 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. There are 10 new recoveries. This brings the total to 213 cases with 142 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 68 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 97 are in the City of Cape, and 48 are in Jackson. 13 of the cases are travel-related, 109 are from close-contact to a known case, and 57 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 12 (11 recoveries)

2 new recoveries

Perry – 146 (78 recoveries)

3 new case

5 new recoveries

The Perry County Health Department reported that there was a COVID-19 exposure at Park-Et restaurant on June 27 from 6 to 6:45 a.m. If you were there at that time, you are encouraged to monitor for symptoms until July 11.

Scott – 167 (137 recoveries, 11 deaths)

3 new cases

5 new recoveries

Stoddard – 137 (114 recoveries, 9 deaths)

1 new case

1 new recovery

