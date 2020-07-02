Butler County man pleads guilty on drug and gun charges

Yesterday, a Butler County man pled guilty to drug and gun charges. On August 20, 2019, law enforcement officers obtained a state search warrant for the home of 34-year-old Jestin Smith to search for illegal drugs. During that search, the officers found more than 50 grams of meth and a large quantity of marijuana in a safe, along with two firearms that were owned by Smith. By his guilty plea, Smith admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances and that he possessed the firearms to protect the controlled substances or the cash to be obtained from selling the drugs. Smith pled guilty to Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Fifty Grams of Meth with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

