Thursday, July 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

An Eagle River, Alaska Man stole a fire truck from the King Salmon Fire Station on Saturday night and drove fifteen miles with lights flashing to a bar where he was arrested.

The Bristol Bay Borough Police Department said in an online statement 22-year-old Dawson Cody Porter used a piece of lumber to break a window of the fire station and made his way inside the building around 9:00 p.m.

Once inside, Porter started a fire truck and drove it through the station’s closed bay doors. Police Chief John Rhyshek said no one was in the building when Porter broke in. Porter is being held at the Bristol Bay Detention Facility on charges of burglary, vehicle theft, criminal mischief, and violating conditions of release on a previous arrest.

