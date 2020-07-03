7-2-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 10 new confirmed and 3 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 189 confirmed cases and 37 probable cases. There are 6 new recoveries. This brings the total to 226 cases with 148 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 71 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 103 are in the City of Cape, and 52 are in Jackson. 14 of the cases are travel-related, 118 are from close-contact to a known case, and 57 are unknown. While performing contact tracing on a positive case reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, they have determined that individuals that went to D’ladium’s Sports Bar between June 25th and July 2nd may have been exposed.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 13 (11 recoveries)

1 new case

Perry – 146 (78 recoveries)

Scott – 172 (137 recoveries, 11 deaths)

6 new cases

Stoddard – 138 (115 recoveries, 9 deaths)

1 new case

1 new recovery

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!