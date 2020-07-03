Ashcroft Announces Missouri Census Record and Tax List Database

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reported yesterday that the Missouri Census Record and Tax List Database is now available online. It offers unprecedented access to an assortment of Missouri’s territorial, state, federal and special census records from 1752 to 1933, along with tax lists genealogical researchers can use in lieu of census records. The records in the database not only provide names, but also, depending on the year and series, county and city of residence, the number of individuals in the household, age, gender, race, any aliases and more. Database users can search by name, county, date range, age range, gender and series, including federal agricultural, manufacturing/industrial and mortality schedules; special, state and territorial censuses; and both county and territorial tax lists. After selecting a name from the results list, the site will take users to a transcribed version of the record and, in many cases, a link to images of the record itself. For those database records that do not have images, users may request a printed copy by contacting the archives’ reference staff at the below email address.

