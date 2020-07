Today’s Genius Award goes to …

LiveLeak says a 41 year-old woman from Thailand recently received the shock of her life after a king cobra head-butted her butt. Fah Ying was resting on her couch when she felt something bump her butt. She jumped up and saw the hissing cobra emerge from in between her sofa cushions. Snake handlers quickly arrived, flipped over the sofa, and captured the six-foot snake. They believe it slithered into Ying’s home from a nearby jungle

