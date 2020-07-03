Great Race postponed until June 2021

The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club has been rescheduled for June of 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event, which features cars as old as 1909 in a time-speed-distance rally across the country, will still start in San Antonio, Texas, and end in Greenville, S.C. The dates for the 2021 race will be June 19-27, and the start will still be in front of the Alamo.

“The safety of Great Racers, their support crews and our staff is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event in the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,” race director Jeff Stumb said.

The Great Race had already been moved earlier this year from its usual late June dates to late August to try to get the event in this summer, but the recent surge in the number of virus cases in states like Texas made it impossible to guarantee it going forward safely.

“I have never worked so hard on anything in my life,” Stumb said after working for more than a year to set up the event only to rework it again a couple of months ago for August. “No one will ever be able to say we didn’t try.”

Every race team who had a spot in the 2020 Great Race will be guaranteed a spot in the 2021 event. “We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience as we move closer,” he said. Teams come from as far away as Japan, England, Australia, Canada and from every corner of the United States.

“We are still looking forward to visiting all of the great cities we had lined up, and we are going to brand the 2021 Great Race as the ‘Most Anticipated Great Race Ever.’”

The 9-day, 2,300-mile adventure will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to 19 cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. More than $150,000 will be awarded to top finishers in multiple divisions.

“We’re grateful for the patience of our spectators as we’ve navigated this situation, and we look forward to being in those cities in 11 short months,” Stumb said. As always, Great Race promoted stops are free to the public.

Overnight cities along the 2021 route are scheduled to include Temple, Texas; Ardmore, Okla.; Joplin, Mo.; Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Owensboro, Ky.; Lexington, Ky.; Beckley, W.Va.; and Mooresville, N.C. Lunch cities are scheduled to include San Marcos, Texas; Granbury, Texas; Sapulpa, Okla.; Rolla, Mo.; Paducah, Ky.; Elizabethtown, Ky.; Huntington, W.Va.; and Galax, Va.

Last year, a 1916 Hudson won the event from Riverside, Calif., to Tacoma, Wash. The 2021 winners will again receive $50,000 of the $158,750 total purse. The event’s main sponsors are Hemmings Motor News, Hagerty, Coker Tire and Reliable Carriers.

For more information, go to www.greatrace.com or contact Jeff Stumb at jeff@greatrace.com or by calling him at 423-648-8542. If you would like local comment, please contact Alyssa Phares at Visit Cape at aphares@visitcape.com or by calling at 573-335-1631.

