Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announces new Friday night act

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors are excited to announce the new entertainment to follow Friday night’s Rodeo events. ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson will take the stage Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Johnson has established a loyal fan base and has accrued over one billion career streams. He has several top-charting singles, and recently “On My Way To You” was RIAA certified Platinum marking his first Top 10 hit at country radio. He’s been named one of The Tennessean’s “Nashville’s Next Stars,” MusicRow’s “2019 Next Big Thing,” iHeartRadio’s “Artists to Watch in 2019,” and highlighted on Pandora’s “Artist to Watch 2019” playlist. Friday night tickets are on sale now for $30 and can be purchased online at SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.

