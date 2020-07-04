Trading Post – July 4

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Blackberries – you pick – $2/pound – ph #: 573-837-8300

————–

Two storage units – ph #: 513-5505

————–

Buying: trolling motor – ph #: 576-0030

————–

‘08 Starcraft camper 

Pull-behind leaf rake

Battery-powered golf cart – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Riding motor steel hoods

Scrap metal – FREE – ph #: 837-9005

————–

Drum hardware/equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Buying: Simplicity front-tine tiller – ph #: 573-270-4530

————–

Men’s 70’s vintage Rayban sunglasses – $75

Go cart – $250 – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Yardman riding lawn mower – $275 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Buying: Musical keyboard – ph #: 620-3572 

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: