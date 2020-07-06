12-year-old attacked in downtown Cape; alleged assailant identified

Police are investigating an attack on a 12-year-old boy that happened Friday night in downtown Cape Girardeau. Around 11:40 p.m. the boy was dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a dark sports utility vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of Independence Street. An adult male passenger exited the vehicle and hit the boy in the head from behind. The suspect returned to the vehicle and quickly drove away. The attack was unprovoked and the boy said he did not know the suspect. Owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio Michael Curry posted a Facebook Live that showed the boy dancing and eventually the attack. The boy suffered a concussion and nose injury. The man who attacked him has been identified as Cedric Moore and remains at large. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

