Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Community Exposure – Cape Splash

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department are notifying you of potential community exposure from a COVID-19 positive case. While performing contact tracing on a positive case reported to the Girardeau County Public Health Center, they have determined that individuals that attended activities at the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau on the following dates at the specified times may have been exposed.

• June 25 11:00 am – 6:30 pm

• June 26 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

• June 27 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

• June 28 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

• June 29 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

• June 30 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

• July 1 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

• July 2 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

They strongly encourage anyone who was at the Cape Splash during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure. They also strongly encourage the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work. If you develop any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 please self-isolate immediately and contact your primary care physician to determine the need for testing. For further information, individuals may contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-450-9546.

