The Illinois State Police have cancelled their Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Payson, IL couple. 68-year-old Michael Allen and 70-year-old Mary Allen went missing early yesterday morning. Michael was driving them and has a condition that placed him in danger. They were found safe early this morning in Macon, MO. The family has already made contact and returned home with them.

