Saturday Night Fire on Dorothy Street

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to Dorothy Street for a fire in a 1 story home Saturday night. Units arrived to find moderate flames in a front bedroom that spread into the attic and neighboring rooms. After a search of the building it was found to be unoccupied and no one was injured. The fire was contained in about 15 minutes. Units were on scene performing overhaul by removing burnt debris and checking for hidden flames for an additional hour and half. The fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation with assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. One family was displaced by the fire with moderate damage to the building and contents.

