Weekend Cape County Update July 3-5

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 28 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 217 confirmed cases and 38 probable cases. There was 1 new recovery. This brings the total to 255 cases with 149 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 74 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 124 are in the City of Cape, and 56 are in Jackson. 14 of the cases are travel-related, 144 are from close-contact to a known case, and 59 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 14 (11 recoveries)

1 new case

Perry – 156 (82 recoveries, 1 death)

10 new cases

4 new recoveries

First Death

Scott – 172 (137 recoveries, 11 deaths)

Did not report this weekend

Stoddard – 138 (115 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Did not report this weekend

