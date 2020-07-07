7-6-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 41 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 258 confirmed cases and 37 probable cases. There were no new recoveries. This brings the total to 295 cases with 149 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 83 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 148 are in the City of Cape, and 63 are in Jackson. 14 of the cases are travel-related, 183 are from close-contact to a known case, and 60 are unknown. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has posted a list of community exposures on their Facebook page. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 16 (11 recoveries)

2 new case

Perry – 165 (88 recoveries, 1 death)

9 new cases

6 new recoveries

Scott – 180 (138 recoveries, 11 deaths)

8 new cases

1 new recovery

Stoddard – 142 (116 recoveries, 9 deaths)

4 new cases

1 new recovery

