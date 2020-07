Route AA in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 475 and County Road 477, will be closed as contractor crews replace the Caney Fork Bridge near Daisy. The work will begin July 20, with completion anticipated Oct. 8.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!