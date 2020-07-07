Charges filed, suspect remains at large after attacking 12-year-old dancer in Cape

Felony charges have been filed against 27-year-old Cedric Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau for allegedly punching a 12-year-old dancer in the head Friday night. He was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only. After identifying Moore in the video of the attack on Facebook, officers traveled to his residence and other additional locations he is known to frequent but have been met with a lack of cooperation from his friends and family. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is continuing to survey locations that Moore may be located. Anyone harboring Moore may be criminally charged for their actions. Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Cape Girardeau Police Department booking photograph of Moore from 2017.

