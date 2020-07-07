Missouri’s Governor Signs Violent Crime Legislation into Law

Sweeping legislation aimed at cracking down on violent crime has been signed into law by Missouri’s governor, who describes the bill as a large step toward safety and justice for communities. Governor Mike Parson says that under current law, a person cannot be convicted of an offense based upon a conspiracy to commit it unless the person committed an overt act.

The bill creates mandatory prison sentences for several violent crimes and creates a new offense of vehicle hijacking. Bill supporters say there were 351 carjackings in St. Louis City in 2019. Critics of the bill say the law will increase Missouri’s prison population by 25-hundred and will cause two new prisons to be built.

