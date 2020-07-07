Weekend Southern Seven Region COVID Update July 3-6
This weekend, Southern Seven Health Department reported 5 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Massac County, two are in Pulaski County, and two are in Union County. There was 1 new recovered case in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 329 cases, 223 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (18 recoveries)
Massac: 14 (7 recoveries)
- 1 new case: One male 50’s
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 78 (53 recoveries)
- 2 new cases: One female 10’s, one male 60’s
Union: 193 (126 recoveries, 18 deaths)
- 2 new cases: Two males 30’s
- 1 new recovery