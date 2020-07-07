Weekend Southern Seven Region COVID Update July 3-6

This weekend, Southern Seven Health Department reported 5 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Massac County, two are in Pulaski County, and two are in Union County. There was 1 new recovered case in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 329 cases, 223 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (18 recoveries)

Massac: 14 (7 recoveries)

1 new case: One male 50’s

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 78 (53 recoveries)

2 new cases: One female 10’s, one male 60’s

Union: 193 (126 recoveries, 18 deaths)

2 new cases: Two males 30’s

1 new recovery

