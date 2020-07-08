7-7-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 18 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 276 confirmed cases and 40 probable cases. There were 3 new recoveries. This brings the total to 316 cases with 152 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 85 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 165 are in the City of Cape, and 64 are in Jackson. 14 of the cases are travel-related, 200 are from close-contact to a known case, and 61 are unknown. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has posted a list of community exposures on their Facebook page. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 16 (11 recoveries)

Perry – 165 (88 recoveries, 1 death)

Scott – 182 (138 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

Stoddard – 143 (116 recoveries, 9 deaths)

1 new case

