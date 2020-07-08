7-7-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Johnson County and one is in Pulaski County. There were 2 new recovered case. One was in Massac County and one was in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 331 cases, 225 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 21 (18 recoveries)
- 1 new case: male 50s
Massac: 14 (8 recoveries)
- 1 new recovery
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 79 (53 recoveries)
- 1 new case: female 40s
Union: 193 (127 recoveries, 18 deaths)
- 1 new recovery