Funeral today for Eastern Missouri Firefighter Who Died in Line of Duty
American and state flags at every Missouri firehouse will be flown at half-staff today to honor a firefighter from DeSoto who died in the line of duty, two days after battling a structure fire. The governor has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff today at all government buildings in Jefferson County, to honor DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Ronald Wehlage Jr. Fire Chief Tom Fitzgerald says it’s a tragic loss:
DeSoto Rural held an apparatus procession last night, outside Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The governor’s office says 40-year-old Wehlage battled a structure fire on June 28 and died two days later, following a medical emergency.