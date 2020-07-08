Setting the stage for workforce recovery: Gov. Parson signs House Bill 2046

As Missourians seek to return to work in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, a new state law signed by Gov. Mike Parson will help create more flexibility in the state’s workforce and enable greater career mobility. The law allows skilled professionals who are already licensed in another state to come to Missouri and enter the workforce. In addition, the legislation enhances apprenticeships in the state by making it possible for apprentices to obtain industry licenses as part of an apprenticeship. Both of these provisions are included in Uniting for Recovery: A COVID-19 Economic Response Agenda, a plan created by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Another important component of the bill will help people with past criminal convictions who are seeking to reenter the workforce.

