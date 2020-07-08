Wednesday, July 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

This is not the usual adventure on Sesame Street you would expect from your childhood. A suspected drunk driver smashed into a Chevron gas station along the Seabeck Highway in Washington on Sunday morning, then drove away from the scene.

He made it to Sesame Street where he abandoned his damaged SUV and ran off into the woods. Police dog Heiko was brought to the scene and it didn’t take long for him to track down their suspect hiding in the woods, where he surrendered without further incident. No one was injured in the ordeal.

Deputies learned it was the driver’s fifth DUI within ten years and he was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of felony DUI, hit and run, driving with a suspended license and for two previous DUI warrants.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!