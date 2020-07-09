Free dental clinics will be available for Southern Illinois area children this month

There are several opportunities starting this week for children in the Southern Illinois region to receive free preventive dental services through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.

Each of the eight clinics are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m.

Examinations fulfill state school requirements

The clinics are for children from three to 17 years old. Services will include exams and fluoride treatments performed by Dr. Amy Wyatt and Kelly Lattan, a dental hygienist in the School of Health Sciences.

Social distancing will occur and masks will be worn.

The exam fulfills state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades this fall. There is no fee for the dental services. Children who are members of the “AllKids” program should bring their medical card.

The clinic dates and locations are:

July 9 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St. July 10 – Cobden : Cobden First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.

: Cobden First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St. July 16 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.

Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road. July 17 – Murphysboro : Summer lunch program at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive.

: Summer lunch program at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive. July 23 – West Frankfort : Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., West Frankfort Aquatic Center, 1100 East Cleveland St.

: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., West Frankfort Aquatic Center, 1100 East Cleveland St. July 24 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 8160 Express Dr.

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 8160 Express Dr. July 30 – Pinckneyville : Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St. July 31 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.

For more information, contact Kelly Lattan, program manager and dental hygienist at SIU Carbondale’s School of Health Sciences, at 618/453-7223.

