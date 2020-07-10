7-9-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 312 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. There were 24 new recoveries. This brings the total to 354 cases with 184 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 95 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 187 are in the City of Cape, and 68 are in Jackson. 14 of the cases are travel-related, 234 are from close-contact to a known case, and 62 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 21 (11 recoveries)

2 new cases

Perry – 171 (92 recoveries, 1 death)

Scott – 190 (137 recoveries, 12 deaths)

4 new cases

1 new death

Stoddard – 149 (117 recoveries, 9 deaths)

4 new cases

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!