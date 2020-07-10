7-9-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19. 3 of the cases are in Johnson County, 2 are in Pulaski County, and 4 are in Union County. There are 9 new recovered cases in Union County. On May 15, S7HD reported the death of a female in her 80’s from Union County. After further investigation by IDPH, it was determined that COVID-19 was not the cause of death. As a result, there have been 17 deaths as previously reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic. S7HD reported a total of 340 cases, 235 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 24 (18 recoveries)

Massac: 14 (9 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 81 (53 recoveries)

Union: 197 (136 recoveries, 17 deaths)

