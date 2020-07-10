Ashcroft Discusses In-Person Voting and New Voting Options for 2020 in Cape Girardeau
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made his final of nine stops over a two-day period at the airport in Cape Girardeau to discuss the safety of in-person voting and the new 2020 absentee and mail-in voting options approved by the state legislature and signed by Governor Mike Parson. The new option for absentee voting allows a voter to be eligible if they have coronavirus or are at risk because they fit into any of the following categories: age 65 or older; live in a long term care facility; have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have diabetes; have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or have liver disease. A voter who is eligible as a result of being susceptible to COVID-19 may cast a ballot without obtaining notarization of the ballot envelope. The mail-in option is available to all registered voters, but the ballot envelope, per state law, must be notarized. Additionally, state law requires mail-in ballots to be delivered to the local election authority by U.S. mail only.