Ashcroft Gathering List of Volunteer Notaries to Help Voters

To help Missouri voters find Notary Publics to notarize their ballot envelopes, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office is now providing a list of notaries who have volunteered to provide notary services for voters at no charge. Free services are also being provided at the Secretary of State’s offices in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. While state law says absentee ballot voters cannot be charged a notary fee for ballot notarization, new voting laws for 2020 do not provide the same exception for mail-in ballots. The list of notaries will be updated as more Missouri notaries volunteer to help.

Addresses of Secretary of State Offices are below. Please note, masks are required to enter the following buildings.

James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center

600 West Main Street

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Fletcher Daniels State Office Building

615 E. 13th St., Fifth Floor Rm 513

Kansas City, MO 64106

U.S. Customs & Post Office Building

815 Olive Street, Suite 150

St. Louis, MO 63101

Landers State Office Building

149 Park Central Sq., Rm 624

Springfield, MO 65806

If you are a notary and wish to volunteer to provide ballot envelope notary services for free for the August and November 2020 elections, email Laura.Lewis@sos.mo.gov. For instructions on how to become a notary, visit the Secretary of State Office website. To view materials and information on absentee and mail-in voting for 2020, visit www.GoVoteMissouri.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!